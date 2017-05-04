BRIEF-SRC Energy reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 4 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc

* SRC Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results; announces an increase in borrowing base

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $45.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SRC Energy Inc says revolving credit facility borrowing base has been increased to $225 million from $160 million

* Src energy inc - as of March 31, 2017, there was nothing drawn on revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: