April 3 (Reuters) - Sre Group :

* Connected transaction - disposal of property

* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company

* Sre group ltd - deal for total cash consideration of rmb63 million

* Sre group ltd - shanghai golden luodian development agreed to sell and china minsheng agreed to purchase three commercial apartments