March 28 (Reuters) - Sre Group Ltd:

* Board of directors has resolved not to recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016

* FY loss attributable from continuing operations RMB254.7 million versus loss of RMB1.85 billion

* FY revenue RMB3.36 billion versus RMB1.26 billion