BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :
* Says co has allotted NCDs aggregating to 3.35 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2lMfZUB Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
* Total stock dividend value at 157.5 million lira ($42.75 million) to be distributed as bonus shares until June 30 Source text for Eikon:
March 7 Insurer Lincoln Financial Group has paid $50.7 million to policyholders for lost insurance claims as part of a settlement, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.