3 months ago
BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says BRNL receives observation letter from SEBI in regard to DRHP
June 1, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says BRNL receives observation letter from SEBI in regard to DRHP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

* Says Bharat Road Network Ltd received observation letter from SEBI in regard to draft red herring prospectus filed by BRNL Source text: [ We are pleased to inform that Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) has received Observation Letter from SEBI in regard to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by BRNL. The proposed IPO of BRNL can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the aforesaid Observation Letter.] Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.