June 27 SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* SRV TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXPANSION OF THE HELSINKI AIRPORT AND RENOVATION OF TERMINAL 2

* ‍HAS BEEN SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN AN ALLIANCE PROJECT TO CARRY OUT ALTERATION WORKS IN TERMINAL 2 AT HELSINKI AIRPORT​

* ‍PLANS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IF FINAVIA DECIDES TO GO AHEAD WITH INVESTMENT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)