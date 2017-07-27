FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies reports record revenue for q2 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to $411 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted revenue $420.0 million - $428.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted net income $103.5 million - $108.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $1,669 million - $1,689. million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income $403.0 million - $413.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $421.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures as % of revenue between 2.8% - 3.2%

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures (% of revenue) 2.8% - 3.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.