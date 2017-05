May 4 SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM

* INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE IS 65 MSEK

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START DURING Q1 OF 2020 WITH OCCUPATION FROM Q4 OF 2021.

* ACQUIRING A NEW HOUSING PROJECT IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM FROM NILS JOHNNY FASTIGHETS AB