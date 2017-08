March 24 (Reuters) - Ssm Holding AB (publ) IPO-SSMH.ST:

* Ssm acquires project in the municipality of Stockholm for approximately 260 cooperative apartments

* Purchase price is a total of 500 million Swedish crowns ($57 million).

* Construction start is planned in 2018 with occupancy during 2020. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8365 Swedish crowns)