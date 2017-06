June 27 SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* SSM GAINS LAND ALLOCATION IN SPÅNGA CORRESPONDING TO 60 APARTMENTS

* FIRST OCCUPANCY WILL BE IN 2021

* LAND ALLOCATION, WHICH HAS A PURCHASE PRICE OF 37.8 MSEK

* SALES START IS PLANNED DURING 2019 WITH ACCESS FROM 2021.

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO 37.8 MSEK AND PROJECT WILL BE RUN ENTIRELY BY SSM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)