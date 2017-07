July 17 (Reuters) - Ssm Holding Ab (Publ) :

* Says SSM establishes JV with Partners Group to develop projects worth 7.6 SEK billion

* Transaction will have a positive net effect of about 108 MSEK on SSM's liquidity and an impact of about 106 MSEK on profits for q3 2017

Established joint venture with Partners Group; cooperation includes Tellus Towers, Jarla Station and Metronomen projects