April 18 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd:

* Gross profit margin of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was 53.5%

* Sales of intravenous infusion solution for three months ended 31 March 2017 increased by 25.6%

* Turnover of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 increased by 22.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: