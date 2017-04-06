BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 S&T AG
* 2016 revenues 503.7 million eur
* 2016 EBITDA 34.4 million eur
* 2016 net profit 20.4 million eur
* To propose dividend hike
* Says aims for further significant rise in revenues in 2017
* Says aims for FY 2018 revenues to reach 1 billion eur mark Further company coverage:
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment