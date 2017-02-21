FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-St. Augustine Gold & copper provides update on MPSA
February 21, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-St. Augustine Gold & copper provides update on MPSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - St Augustine Gold And Copper Ltd

* St. Augustine gold & copper provides update on mpsa

* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation

* "To date, neither st. Augustine nor its joint-venture partner, nadecor, have received any formal notification from denr"

* Says certain in its position that project's MPSA is valid and will hold up to legal scrutiny Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

