Feb 16 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank AG:

* At 146 million Swiss francs ($145.52 million), FY net profit is 9.5% higher than in the previous year.

* Unchanged dividend of 15 francs per share

* Fy operating result rose significantly by 31.8% to 186.5 million Swiss francs

* 2017: expects a consolidated profit within the scope of the reported result of 2016. Source text - bit.ly/2lakruu Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)