Aug 1 (Reuters) - ST Corp

* Says it plans to set up a new unit to take over pocket heater business on Dec. 1, 2018

* Says Mycoal Corporation, which is engaged in manufacturing, development and sales of pocket heater and warmers, will transfer pocket heater business on April 1, 2019

* Says acquisition price is undisclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pnkFPQ

