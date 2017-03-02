BRIEF-Staar Surgical Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

March 2 (Reuters) - Staar Surgical Co:

* Staar Surgical reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Staar Surgical Co - on-going FDA remediation effort finished quarter on-track and on-budget

* Q4 sales $22.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staar Surgical Co - "first-in-man clinical trial for next generation ICL with EDOF continued in Q4 and results continue to be positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: