3 months ago
BRIEF-Stada Q1 core profit jumps 18 pct
May 11, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Stada Q1 core profit jumps 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Stada

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 18 pct at 108.5 million eur

* Very good start in first quarter 2017

* Continued good sales growth in generics (+6 percent) and further margin improvement

* Significant increase in sales (+27 percent) and earnings in branded products

* Substantial increase in all reported and adjusted key earnings figures - net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio at 2.5

* Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 2.5

* Further increase in cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

