FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Stada

* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share

* Stada received two transaction offers for voluntary public tender offers only subject to approval of executive board

* Bain capital and Cinven are offering euro 65.28 plus a dividend of euro 0.72 per Stada share

* Executive board and supervisory board have decided in best interest of company to support offer by Bain Capital and Cinven

* Stada - Executive board, acting with approval of supervisory board, has decided to forgo existing standstill agreements with Bain Capital and Cinven

* Stada - Stada, Bain Capital and Cinven have signed an investor agreement with extensive protection provisions for employees and production sites

* Offer estimates Stada's equity value at approximately euro 4.109 billion plus dividend and company's value at about euro 5.318 billion.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.