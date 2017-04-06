FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions expects to hold special shareholder meeting in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders

* Staffing 360 Solutions - intend to resubmit proposal for change in domicile for voting consideration - sec filing

* Staffing 360 Solutions - preliminary proxy statement will also include a new proposal relating to Jackson Investment Group

* Staffing 360 Solutions - proposal to allow jackson investment group, according to a Nasdaq listing rule to potentially own more than 20% of co's common stock

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - special meeting of stockholders is expected to be held in june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od2mzw) Further company coverage:

