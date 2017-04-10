BRIEF-Stag Industrial and its operating partnership entered into separate equity distribution agreements - SEC Filing

April 10 (Reuters) - Stag Industrial Inc

* Stag Industrial - On April 7, co, operating partnership entered into separate equity distribution agreements - SEC Filing

* Stag Industrial - Separate equity distribution agreements relating to offer, sale of shares of common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $300 million

* Stag Industrial Inc - Will not initially receive any proceeds from sale of borrowed shares of common stock by a forward seller