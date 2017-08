March 23 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc

* Stage Stores Inc - On March 22, Ralph P. Scozzafava notified board that he will resign his position as a director, effective June 1, 2017

* Stage Stores Inc - Board will reduce number of seats on board to eight pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws