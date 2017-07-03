BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets
* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets
July 3 Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of wholly owned investment subsidiary in Zhejiang
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8hK6qQ
* Says it signed 23.53 billion won contract with GE Healthcare, to provide CMOS Detector