July 27 (Reuters) - STALLERGENES GREER PLC:

* STALLERGENES GREER ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN LARGEST PHASE III STUDY TO TREAT HOUSE DUST MITES ALLERGY

* More Than 1,600 Patients Enrolled

* THIS STUDY WILL FORM CO'S SUBMISSION FOR A BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) IN UNITED STATES PLANNED FOR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)