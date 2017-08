BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros

March 29 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer PLC:

* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA loss 67.7 million euros versus loss of 53.4 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 60.5 million euros versus loss of 49.3 million euros year ago

* Expects total revenue growth of circa 35-45 percent to 250-270 million euros for 2017

* Expects EBITDA positive for 2017

* Does not recommend distribution of a dividend for financial year ended December 31, 2016