BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America
June 28 Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd -
* Group recorded revenue of S$235.8 million in fy17 which was 1.7 per cent lower than fy16
* Net profit increased to s$8.1 million for fy17 compared to s$2.6 million for fy16.
* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co