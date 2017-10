May 23 (Reuters) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp :

* Stamper oil & gas announces non-brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units

* Each common unit will consist of one 1 common share in capital of company and one 1 common share purchase warrant