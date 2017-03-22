FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces resignation of chairman
March 22, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces resignation of chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc:

* Says chairman of board, Atedo N.A. Peterside CON, will be resigning from board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings with effect from March 31

* Peterside will however remain non-executive director on boards of both Standard Bank Group Ltd and The Standard Bank Of South Africa Ltd

* Says company’s board of directors will appoint a new chairman at its meeting scheduled to hold in April 2017 Source: bit.ly/2mrGC2W Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

