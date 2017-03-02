FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Bank Group full-year HEPS up 4 pct
March 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank Group full-year HEPS up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* Provisional results and dividend announcement for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY R23.009 billion headline earnings (2015: R22.187 billion) up 4 pct

* FY 1,440 cents headline earnings per share up 4 pct

* 780 cents dividend per share up 16 pct

* FY 13.9 pct common equity tier 1 ratio, 56.3 pct cost-to-income ratio, 0.86 pct credit loss ratio

* FY total income grew by 10 pct in 2016, supported by strong growth in net interest income, which was up by 15 pct

* Economic growth momentum that built towards end of 2016, driven by China and U.S., has continued into start of 2017

* Uncertainty surrounding us policy direction, brexit talk, broader european macro outlook may pose downside risks to growth prospect

* Committed to delivering through--cycle headline earnings growth and roe within our target range of 15 pct - 18 pct over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

