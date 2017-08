May 30 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB

* Appointment of Kenny Fihla with immediate effect

* Thabo Dloti, current ceo of Liberty, is leaving Liberty following a difference of opinion with board