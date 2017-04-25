BRIEF-Standard Bank qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders up 16 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Standard Bank

* Financial information provided to ICBC And update on the group’s operational performance

* In three months ended March 31, group’s banking operations performance saw benign credit performance and well managed costs, resulting in low double-digit earnings growth

* Qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 16 pct period-on-period

* Impairment charges declined year-on-year

* Qtrly non-interest revenue declined year-on-year off a high base in 1Q16

* Group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained in excess of our internal target range of 11 pct-12.5 pct