Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 3 Standard Industries' Marsella Holdings
* Says decided to exercise squeeze-out right at Braas Monier
* Says will acquire 687,331 Braas Monier shares not tendered in takeover offer
* Says squeeze-out price for Braas Monier 25.27 euros per share
* Says expects Braas Monier to be delisted shortlySource text: here Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.