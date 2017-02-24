BRIEF-Sansiri posts FY net profit 3.38 billion baht
* FY net profit 3.38 billion baht versus 3.51 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Standard Life Plc
* Total dividend up 8 percent to 19.82 penceper share
* Final dividend 13.35 penceper share
* Final results - part 1 of 8
* Assets under administration (£bn) 357.1 307.4 16%
* Operating profit before tax (£m) 1 723 665 9%
* Profit for year attributable to equity holders of standard life plc (£m) 368 276 33%
* Full year dividend per share (p) 19.82 18.36 8.0%
* Increased assets under administration by 16% to £357.1bn with modest net outflows of £2.6bn, representing less than 1% of opening assets
* Institutional net inflows of £1.1bn and wholesale net outflows of £1.7bn in most challenging market for uk mutual fund industry for over 20 years
* Resilient gross inflows of £27.7bn (2015: £30.5bn 6 ) with lower demand for gars partly offset by a 30% 6 increase in gross inflows to £17.5bn
* Fee based revenue up 5% to £1,651m (95% of total income) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 263.3 million baht versus 216.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advises that it last night entered into a material acquisition agreement