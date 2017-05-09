FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Standard Life says AUM at March 31 at 278.1 billion pounds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Life says AUM at March 31 at 278.1 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Standard life- has made further progress in first 3 months of 2017 with encouraging inflows from its growth channels most notably in pensions and savings

* Standard life remains confident about capitalising on industry trends

* Standard life investments' total assets under management at 31 march 2017 were £278.1 billion (2016: £277.9 billion)

* Long- term investment performance has remained strong with 73% of third party funds above benchmark over three years and 86% over five years.

* Standard life - net flows across standard life's growth channels, excluding outflows from global absolute return strategies of £2.8 billion, amounted to £3.1 billion (q1 2016: £1.4 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.