BRIEF-Standard Life says AUM at March 31 at 278.1 billion pounds

May 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Standard life- has made further progress in first 3 months of 2017 with encouraging inflows from its growth channels most notably in pensions and savings

* Standard life remains confident about capitalising on industry trends

* Standard life investments' total assets under management at 31 march 2017 were £278.1 billion (2016: £277.9 billion)

* Long- term investment performance has remained strong with 73% of third party funds above benchmark over three years and 86% over five years.

* Standard life - net flows across standard life's growth channels, excluding outflows from global absolute return strategies of £2.8 billion, amounted to £3.1 billion (q1 2016: £1.4 billion)