May 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Says that UK listing authority has approved a class 1 circular in relation to proposed merger with aberdeen asset management

* Says Standard Life general meeting will be held at 2.00 p.m. On 19 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)