May 9, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors

* Names Martin Gilbert And Bill Rattray as executive directors of board

* Names Rod Paris, chief investment officer, Standard Life Investments, as an executive director of board

* All of these appointments are conditional upon, and will take effect from, completion of proposed merger.

* Post the merger, Gerry Grimstone would be chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

