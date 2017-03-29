BRIEF-Standard Life says to sell HK insurance business to its own Chinese JV

March 29 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Have been agreed to sell its Hong Kong insurance business,Standard Life (Asia) Limited to Standard Life’S Chinese joint venture insurance business, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited

* Transaction is subject to obtaining local regulatory and other approvals in Mainland China and Hong Kong ,this could take up to 18 months.

* Final consideration will be calculated as at the date of completion and will be payable in cash.