March 20, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Life updates on post-merger co-CEO roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc:

* Proposed all-share merger:Post-Merger Co-CEO Roles

* Post-Merger approach to organisational design and allocation of responsibilities between co-chief executives is being communicated

* As co-ceos, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert will share responsibility for core aspects of role such as executive committee

* Keith Skeoch will have individual accountability for day to day running of fabric of combined business

* Martin Gilbert will have individual accountability for external matters including responsibility for international activities

* Keith and Martin will have joint accountability for communications and post-merger integration programme.

* Both companies expect to make further announcements regarding composition of proposed executive management teams in due course

* All relevant appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

