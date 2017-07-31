FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
38 minutes ago
BRIEF-Standard Motor Products reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
July 31, 2017 / 12:43 PM

BRIEF-Standard Motor Products reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Standard Motor Products Inc

* Standard Motor Products Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and a quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $312.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $309 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Standard Motor Products Inc - begun transferring all production from acquired plant in Nogales, Mexico, to co's facility in Reynosa, Mexico

* Standard Motor Products Inc - plan to complete plant moves, in stages, over next 9-12 months

* Standard motor products inc - plant moves will result in closing of three facilities-Nogales, Mexico; Grapevine, Texas; and Orlando, Florida

* Standard Motor Products-anticipate gradual return to engine management gross margin of 31-32%,$7-10 million in co-wide operational savings, including sg&a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

