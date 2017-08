Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standex International Corp

* Standex broadens engraving capabilities with acquisition of Piazza Rosa Group

* Deal expected to be EPS accretive $0.02-$0.03 in 2018, $0.06-$0.07 in 2019, excluding purchase accounting and acquisition costs

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* Standex international corp says it ‍acquired italy-based Piazza Rosa Group​