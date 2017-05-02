May 2 Standex International Corp-
* Standex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $184.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Standex International Corp - "we expect higher
year-over-year refrigeration sales in q4"
* Standex International says closed quarter with net debt
of $127.4 million, compared with a net cash position of $7.4
million a year ago
* Standex International Corp - "in hydraulics, end market
conditions are fundamentally solid and we anticipate a near-term
pick up"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: