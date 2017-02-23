Feb 23 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017

* Says expects net earnings accretion, excluding charges, of approximately $0.05 per share this year

* Says expects to record an estimated after-tax book gain of $200 - $215 million in 2017 relating to transaction

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.95, revenue view $11.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S