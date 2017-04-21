FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.59
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 1Q 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.73 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.59

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $7.95 to $8.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - raising 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.08 to $7.28

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - sees slightly higher overall company organic growth for year

* Now working intensely to invest in product, brand and commercialization for craftsman brand

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - total M&A related charges in 1Q'17 were $58.0 million, related to restructuring, deal and integration costs

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - pre-tax gain on divestitures, relating primarily to sale of majority of co's mechanical security businesses was $269.2 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.