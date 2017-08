Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Stanley furniture announces 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 29 percent to $9.8 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Expect modest profits beginning with Q2 results and for total year

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - "sourcing delays continue to impact company's ability to introduce new product at retail"