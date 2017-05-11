FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc

* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

* Q1 loss per share c$0.51

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million

* Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will be reversed in Q2 17

* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29

* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma gross proceeds of c$359 million

* Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.