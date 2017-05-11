BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

May 11 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc

* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

* Q1 loss per share c$0.51

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million

* Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will be reversed in Q2 17

* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29

* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma gross proceeds of c$359 million

* Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S