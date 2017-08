Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc

* Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.125per share

* Stantec Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.26; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Stantec Inc qtrly net revenue c$820.2 million versus c$567.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.43, revenue view c$842.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S