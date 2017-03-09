March 9 Staples Inc:

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $0.25

* Total company sales for Q4 of 2016 were $4.6 billion, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015

* Q4 2016 results from continuing operations include pre-tax charges of $791 million

* Total company comparable sales for Q4 of 2016 declined one percent compared to Q4 of 2015

* For Q1 of 2017, company expects to achieve fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $0.15 to $0.18

* Company plans to close approximately 70 stores in North America in 2017

* For full year 2017, company expects to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow

* North American delivery sales for Q4 of 2016 were $2.6 billion, a decline of one percent compared to Q4 of 2015

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* North American retail sales for Q4 of 2016 were $1.6 billion, a decrease of eight percent compared to Q4 of 2015