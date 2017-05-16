FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 performance

* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Staples Inc says company remains on track to close approximately 70 stores in North America in 2017

* On a GAAP basis, company reported Q1 net income from continuing operations of $105 million, or $0.16 per diluted share

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q1 2017 results from continuing operations include pre-tax charges of $8 million primarily related to restructuring

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $4.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staples Inc says for full year 2017, company expects to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staples inc says "2017 is off to a good start" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

