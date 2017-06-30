June 30 Staples Inc

* Staples - ‍if deal with Sycamore Partners​ is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing‍​

* Staples - Arch Parent will be required to pay company termination fee of $343 million in case deal with Sycamore Partners​ is terminated