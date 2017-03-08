FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Star Bulk announces acquisition of two modern Kamsarmax vessels
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 8, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Star Bulk announces acquisition of two modern Kamsarmax vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp:

* Star Bulk announces the acquisition of two modern Kamsarmax vessels and the delivery of one Newcastlemax vessel

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - entered definitive deals to acquire two modern Kamsarmax drybulk carriers for total consideration of about us$30.3 million

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - deal for us$30.3 million

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - is currently in advanced discussions with financial institution to secure financing for up to 50% of acquisition costs of vessels

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - vessels are expected to be delivered to star bulk between march and may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

